New developments revealed in missing teen case

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A family's worst fear materialized on Wednesday as the search for a missing teen turned into a murder investigation.

The Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced that the case for missing Oak Hill teen, Azareyiah Mitchell has turned into a homicide investigation.

"We have located Azareyiah Mitchell," said SGT. Jim Mitchell with the West Virginia State Police. "We wanted to find her, we were hoping alive, but she is deceased and we have located her in another state."

Azareyiah Mitchell was just 17 years old with a five month old baby when she went missing at the end of September.

On Tuesday, the West Virginia State Police discovered Mitchell's body, leading to the arrests of Steve Lawson, who was Mitchell's boyfriend, and Jalesea Bass.

Corporal John Syner, one of the lead officers investigating the case, said both Bass and Lawson were charged in connection to Mitchell's death.

"Ms. Bass is currently charged with murder, conspiracy, and concealment," said Syner. "Mr. Lawson is charged with accessory, conspiracy and concealment."

Investigators believe Mitchell was killed soon after the complaint was filed at the end of September.

They do not know the motive but according to Syner, the State Police believes a fight between Mitchell and Bass led to the murder.

"The two suspects that were mentioned had an altercation with the victim, that lead to our victim losing her life," said Syner. "The two then gathered up the victim, and transported her outside state lines, and concealed her out of state."

The State Police are not releasing many details of the case, including, where Mitchell's body was found due to it being an ongoing criminal investigation.

The case will be prosecuted in Summers County where Mitchell's murder is believed to have occurred.

The Summers County prosecuting attorney says the preliminary hearing in Mitchell's murder will likely take place, ten to twenty days after the suspect's arraignment.

Bond for the suspects is anticipated to be set to be at a quarter of a million dollars each.