No. 1 Gonzaga outlasts WVU in Jimmy V Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WVVA) - The No. 11 Mountaineers led the top-ranked Zags for most of the first half and went blow for blow in the second, but came out on the losing end of an 87-82 decision.

West Virginia held a six-point advantage early in the first frame when injuries struck both sides.

WVU lost Sean McNeil for a spell after taking a blow to the head, while Gonzaga lost starter Jalen Suggs for a good portion of the first half.

But, after 20 minutes of play, Bob Huggins and company led 39-34, thanks in part to the post-player performance, as well as a perfect 10-10 mark at the foul line.

Suggs returned for Gonzaga in the second half, however, and provided his team a shot in the arm. The Zags scored 53 second-half points and finished with 60 points in the paint to secure the win.

Derek Culver (18 pts., 15 rebs.) and Oscar Tshiebwe (14 pts., 9 rebs.) spearheaded the WVU offensive effort. However, Tshiebwe and forward Gabe Osabuohien both fouled out of the game.

Gonzaga featured four players in double figures, including Joel Ayayi who poured in a game-high 21 points.

West Virginia drops to 3-1 on the season. The team will take the court next at Georgetown on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.