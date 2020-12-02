Putin orders ‘large-scale’ COVID-19 vaccination in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the start of a “large-scale” COVID-19 vaccination by late next week. Doctors and teachers will be the first in line to receive the Sputnik V shots, which have yet to complete advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety. Putin’s statement Wednesday came hours after Britain became the first country in the West to authorize the use of a COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Sputnik V has been touted in Russia as the world’s “first registered COVID-19 vaccine” after it received regulatory approval in early August. But the move drew considerable criticism from experts, because at the time the shots had only been tested on several dozen people.