Snow chances diminish Wednesday, but cold temperatures stay

A few flurries may be spotted this morning, but overall today is a dry day! High pressure scoots into our area bringing dry and sunny conditions. Clouds are with us to start; they diminish into the later morning/early afternoon.

Even though we are dry, we are still cold! Temperatures this morning are starting us off in the 20s with wind chill values in the single digits and the teens.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday but still below average. High temperatures will hit in the upper 30s and 40s during the afternoon. We remain windy throughout today with wind gusts hitting 20-30 MPH at times.

Winds eventually calm down during the evening. Overnight clear skies are expected with temperatures falling into the 20s and lower 30s. Another night where you want to bring the pets indoors!

Thursday's forecast is much warmer. Temperatures will reach the 50s with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. These temperatures won't stay for too long though! By Friday we are tracking a system down to our south that will move up to the northeast giving us rain. It is possible we could see on Saturday a rain/snow/mix! All the details are on WVVA Today until 7AM!