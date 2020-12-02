Southwest Virginia residents meet with one advocate to talk about alleged corruption in Child Protective Services

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- Kimberly Lowe, is a candidate running for House of Delegates in the 75th District of the Commonwealth. Family court corruption is part of her platform.

This aspiring politician traveled to Tazewell from an area near Richmond to push for advocacy for families separated from their children.

Lowe's fight is rooted in her own personal battle with family court in Virginia. A threat from Child Protective Services to remove her three children after she revealed that an abusive husband abandoned the the family in 2017 motivated her to seek change. Lowe said a lot of families are affected by poor decisions by CPS in the Commonwealth.

"We spend more than 29 billion dollars per year of our tax dollars separating children from families, because of a policy at the federal level called the: Adoption and Safe Families Act. We spend all of that money taking children from parents rather than allocating the money for family reuniting," Lowe, who also is the Director of Legislation for Global Family Alliance explained.

This legislative candidate said parents or guardians need to have programs set up to help them with challenges they face including substance abuse, job loss, and parenting skills which lead to the separation of family members and their child.

"Because there's incentives to remove our children, it doesn't matter how hard families fight to get there children back, they don't get them back. While the federal statue states that children are supposed to go to family members first only 6% go to family members in Virginia as a whole and we think this needs to change," Lowe said.

Lowes goal is to have multiple families speak out about their issues concerning cps at the Virginia State House and Senate Committee in January 2022.