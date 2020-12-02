Steelers add C Pouncey to COVID-19 list against Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play on Wednesday afternoon even as COVID-19 continues to infect players up and down their respective rosters. The Steelers will be without perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on just hours before kickoff. Pouncey is the fourth Pittsburgh player to join the list in the past week. The Ravens will be without more than a dozen players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram. The game has been delayed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.