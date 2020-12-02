Suspect identified in shooting of WVa police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have identified a suspect in the shooting of a police officer. News outlets report that according to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Joshua M. Phillips had been free on bond from a January 2020 weapon-related arrest. Phillips is suspected of shooting Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson on Tuesday as Johnson was responding to a parking complaint. Phillips also was wounded and was caught a short distance away. Both Johnson and Phillips remain hospitalized. Johnson is in an intensive care unit. No charges have been filed. Johnson was sworn in as a police officer in January 2019.