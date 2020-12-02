Tonight will be cold, but a brief warm-up is in store for Thursday

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern this evening, meaning clear skies and diminishing winds. It will still be a cold one though! Temps tonight should fall into the 20s for most, if not the teens for some.

We should see plenty of sunshine and dry weather on Thursday. With lighter winds out of the southwest, temps should be a bit more seasonable, topping off in the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will bring increasing cloud cover as a system approaches us from the southwest, and another area of low pressure pushes into the Great Lakes Region. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the 30s.

While forecast models are not in agreement when it comes to how much rain and/or snow we could see, it looks like some scattered showers will be possible on Friday, at least from time to time. Saturday looks chilly, and rain could mix with light snow by Saturday evening, though snowfall amounts look little to none at this time. Another blast of cold air and a few more flakes could arrive at the start of next week.