Washington state to boost workers’ comp rates for Amazon

SEATTLE (AP) — A labor agency in Washington state has announced that it will increase workers’ compensation rates for Amazon fulfillment centers, deeming them more hazardous than other types of warehouses. The Seattle Times reports that the state Department of Labor and Industries has boosted the company’s premium rates by 15% starting Jan. 1. Previously, Amazon fulfillment centers were grouped with other kinds of warehouses when calculating premium rates, which are in part based on the number of injuries within industry-specific risk classes. Some grocery distributors and recycling facilities argued that higher injury rates at Amazon’s centers were driving up premiums for the entire industry.