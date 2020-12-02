West Virginia announces $1.5 million in road, bridge repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say two bids were awarded for road projects totaling nearly $1.5 million. A bridge replacement project for Hominy Creek Bridge in central Nicholas County was awarded to a contractor for about $1,368,000. A $127,000 slope repair project in Ritchie County on CR 26 was also given out. The funds were dispersed through a road rebuilding bond measure championed by the governor, that was approved in 2017.