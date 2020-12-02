WVa airport using new technology to confirm ID, flight info

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration at West Virginia’s Yeager Airport says it is using new technology to confirm identification and flight information. TSA Federal Security Director for West Virginia John Allen says the credential authentication technology unit enhances identification of fraudulent driver’s licenses, passports and other documents. The system also confirms flight status and reduces the number of documents that are touched. The units authenticate several thousand types of IDs, including passports, driver’s licenses and military common access cards. Travelers still have to check in with the airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to the gate to show the airline representative before boarding.