29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s attorney general says 29 inmates have been charged in connection with a state prison riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured. Attorney General Alan Wilson says three of the inmates at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville are charged with murder. He said others there are facing charges including first-degree assault and battery by a mob resulting in death. The nearly eight hours of killings and chaos at the prison in April 2018 constituted the nation’s deadliest prison riot in nearly 25 years. The high-security prison houses violent offenders and inmates with demonstrated behavioral issues.