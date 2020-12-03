Australian leader seeks conciliation in dispute with China

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A diplomatic war of words between Australia and China over a graphic tweet seems to have finally cooled as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison struck a much more conciliatory tone. Morrison’s change in approach came even after he was thwarted in getting his views out directly to Chinese people over the messaging app WeChat, after the Chinese company deleted his post on the grounds it could distort historical events and confuse the public. Earlier this week, Morrison expressed indignation and anger at the tweet posted by a Chinese official which showed a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to a child’s throat. The post took aim at alleged unlawful killings and abuses by Australian soldiers during the conflict in Afghanistan.