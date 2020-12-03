Azerbaijan discloses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities have disclosed for the first time details the country’s military casualties in the recent fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that 2,783 troops were killed during the 44 days of intense clashes. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. Heavy fighting erupted in late September, marking the biggest escalation of a long-simmering conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations. The violence was halted by a Russian-brokered peace deal that took effect on Nov. 10.