Biden is facing high hopes, tough choices on border wall

LOS EBANOS, Texas (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will face immediate pressure to fulfill his pledge to stop border wall construction. But he will confront a series of tough choices left behind by President Donald Trump, who’s ramped up construction in his final weeks. More than two dozen projects are underway, and contracts are signed with at least five construction companies, totaling $7 billion. Most construction is in Arizona and New Mexico, while the Trump administration fights for property in Texas. Biden also faces skepticism about his own record on border walls, having voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006 and being vice president when the government built barriers and pursued lawsuits against border landowners.