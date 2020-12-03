Bluefield State Athletics hosts booster event

(WVVA)- As the Big Blue continue their athletic program expansion, they looked right within their own community for some extra support.

Over at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield, the inaugural event for the Big Blue Booster Club looked to help raise funds as the Bluefield State hopes to add 12 additional athletic programs by next year. Big Blue Boster Club President Derrick Price hopes that events like these continue to bring in enthusiasm around their growth.

"When we're expanding, we need our booster club members to expand, we want our charter members to expand, we want to be able to do things outside just Bluefield, in all the cities we get a chance to play at," Price said. So we want to do events there, we want to be able to let our basketball teams, football teams, all the sports teams we have, just get a chance to meet the members.

Price said that he intends to host more events like this in the future.