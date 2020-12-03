Brazil’s economy grew 7.7% in Q3, but slower than expected

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s economy grew 7.7% in the third quarter of the year from the previous three months. The figures from the national statistics institute are the strongest quarterly result in a quarter century but still less than expected following heavy stimulus spending. It confirms the Brazilian economy’s exit from technical recession. But activity hasn’t yet returned to the level seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil’s Economy Ministry had projected growth of 8.3% for the period. The expansion during July through September coincided with the payment of emergency assistance funds to more than 60 million people to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.