British police say 4 have died after an explosion occurred at waste water treatment plant near Bristol

LONDON (AP) - British police say four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

He said the incident was not terror-related but would not speculate on the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "our hearts go out" to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.