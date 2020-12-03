Skip to Content

British police say 4 have died after an explosion occurred at waste water treatment plant near Bristol

New
12:34 pm National news from the Associated PressNews

LONDON (AP) - British police say four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

He said the incident was not terror-related but would not speculate on the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "our hearts go out" to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.

mlane

Skip to content