Carnegie Hall installs wifi accessible to downtown

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - An artistic hub in the Greenbrier Valley is doing much more than adding culture to their community.

Carnegie Hall in downtown Lewisburg, just installed a wi-fi transmitter from Countrymen Communications.

Sara Crickenberger, the President and CEO of Cernegie Hall said it will expand internet access downtown.

"The big thing for downtown Lewisburg is that it adds another internet provider," said Crickenberger. "We've had some challenges getting high speed internet downtown and this provides a completely new opportunity for the businesses and folks who live in downtown Lewisburg."

Tamera Pence, the owner of Bella Corner Gourmet, is also the president of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association. She said an additional wifi option is beneficial to the businesses downtown.

"It's always good to have another choice should any of the businesses and/or residents be having issues with their internet service. Competition is a strong thing and it's a really good start for citizens here in Lewisburg," said Pence.

According to Crickenberger, Carnegie Hall is excited to provide these options in a time when so much business is conducted Virtually.

"It makes such a difference right now when many of our shops and galleries have gone to online sales, they've all developed new websites, [or] are looking at new ways to market when they can only have five people in a gallery at the time or three people at a time," said Crickenberger.

Anyone can access the new wi-fi portal beginning Friday; but, you have to be within the line of sight. The signal will be extended to other areas downtown beginning in January.