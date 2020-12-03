Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly

The U.S. Census Bureau says only a tiny percentage of records are affected by data irregularities that are putting in jeopardy a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The Census Bureau told a congressional committee on Thursday that the anomalies are being resolved as quickly as possible. House Democrats however say documents they obtained from Census sources despite Trump administration stonewalling show hundreds of thousands of records are affected. Fixing the irregularities could mean missing a Dec. 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn reapportionment numbers in to Congress. The bureau says the timeline remains in flux.