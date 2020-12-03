Chanticleers, Liberty unapologetic entering Top 25 matchup

It is difficult to find two programs that have taken more advantage of this unusual college football season than No. 14 Coastal Carolina and No. 25 Liberty. The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the season, and the Chanticleers and the Flames cracked the Top 25 for the first time in program history. They will will renew and old rivalry on Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. Flames coach Hugh Freeze makes no apologies for Liberty’s national ranking. Freeze says he understands the pandemic has worked in both programs’ favor, but he and Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell also say the bottom line is they’re winning games.