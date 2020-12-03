Chase-down tackle, blocks just part of the job for McLaurin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington pays Terry McLaurin for his ever-improving route-running, key catches and scores. And those are the sorts of things that get plenty of attention around the NFL and from fans. The second-year wide receiver is proudest, though, of a play that involved him sprinting down the field and making a chase-down tackle to prevent a touchdown after his QB was picked off. McLaurin just shrugs and calls that part of his job. When Washington plays at unbeaten Pittsburgh on Monday, McLaurin will represent the visitor’s most dependable and dynamic pass-catcher. But he does a lot more than that.