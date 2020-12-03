COVID-19 Daily Update: WV DHHR announces free COVID testing sites for December 3rd

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced new testing sites for COVID-19 for December 3, 2020.

The WV DHHR has announced that as of today, December 3, that there have been a total of 1,163,674 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 51,025 total cases and 789 deaths.

The WV DHHR has also confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are new daily testing sites for December 3, located in the following counties:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5 th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Friday, December 4 in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options including daily and recurring testing events, pharmacy testing and in-home testing.

Visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.