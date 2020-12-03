Crews in Charleston, WV connect 44,000 pound skybridge from library to parking garage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Crews in West Virginia's capital city began placing a 44,000-pound metal bridge as part of a $32 million renovation project to a downtown library branch.

News outlets report the skybridge will connect the third floor of the Kanawha County Public Library's main branch to a Charleston parking garage.

It was delivered to the construction site Tuesday.

A surrounding road was closed as crews began lifting, placing and attaching the bridge.

News outlets say that the project will add 20,000 square feet to the original building.

Work began in June and is set to be completed by early 2022.