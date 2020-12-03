Explosives topple 1,000-foot stack at old power plant

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (AP) — Explosives have toppled a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama. Crews hired by the Tennessee Valley Authority set off the charges Thursday at the site of the old Widows Creek Fossil Plant on the Tennessee River. Video shows the massive structure leaning over and then crashing to the ground with a thud after an explosion at the base. The plant closed five years ago, and workers previously imploded two smaller stacks. The federal utility is cleaning up the plant site in a $66 million project. It’s supposed to be ready for sale and redevelopment next year.