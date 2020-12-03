Family says Egypt orders 3 arrested rights group staff freed

CAIRO (AP) — The wife of a detained rights worker in Egypt says the country’s prosecutor has ordered that he and two of his coworkers be released after they were arrested by authorities last month. However, it remains unclear when the three would walk free. Their arrest last month came after ambassadors and senior diplomats from 13 Western countries met with their organization. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government — a U.S. ally with deep economic ties to European countries — has been waging the heaviest crackdown on dissent in Egypt’s modern history. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, where the three worked, is one of few that’s continued to document civil rights violations.