Frigid to start, but warmer temperatures build in this afternoon

Still not expecting any precipitation for today as high pressure stays nearby. Sky observations will show a mix of sun and clouds. A much warmer day is on tap with highs heading into the 50s.

It's a cold start though! Temperatures this morning are in the teens and the 20s. Will definitely need to shed the layers during the afternoon. Winds will remain calm throughout today and primarily come out of the southwest.

Temperatures overnight will be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Most of us will remain dry overnight and into the first part of our Friday. A few spotty showers are possible before the afternoon hours, but rain rushes in primarily during the afternoon and continues overnight.

Showers with isolated heavy downpours are possible. A flood risk is mainly outside of our viewing area, but we could run into some isolated high water issues Friday night into Saturday.

This strong low pressure system will interact with a cold front from the north.

The cold front will bring a dip in temperatures. Friday highs are in the 50s, but on Saturday highs drop into the 40s. By Sunday highs fall into the 30s. Low temperatures will work their way back down into the 20s during the weekend.

With temperatures heading to below freezing any moisture left can change over to mixing and light snowfall. Rain/snow is possible on Saturday with a few flurries still possible for the highest elevations on Sunday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.