Nestle to spend $3.6 billion on improving climate footprint

GENEVA (AP) — Nestle says it will spend $3.6 billion over five years to improve its climate footprint. The world’s biggest food company said the investment will increase its use of renewable energy, which it aims to use exclusively by 2025. Switzerland-based Nestle said Thursday that it will also boost what it called “regenerative agriculture” throughout its supply chain with the planting of hundreds of millions of trees over the next decade. Campaign groups have long criticized Nestle’s reliance on industrial-style agriculture and its global transportation of foods, saying it contributes to environmental destruction and global warming. In response, Nestle has pledged to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become ‘net zero’ by the middle of the century.