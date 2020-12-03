No. 16 Hokies, Herd grab wins on Thursday

(WVVA) - It was a successful night on the court for both the Virginia Tech and Marshall men.

In Blacksburg, the VMI Keydets had the Hokies on the run. The visitors held a lead as late as midway through the second half. However, Mike Young's crew chipped away to earn a 64-57 victory.

Keve Aluma scored a game-high 17 points, while Justyn Mutts impressed with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Virginia Tech gets Penn State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

For Marshall, their comeback road victory was even more impressive against Wright State. The Herd trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and stared down a 34-29 deficit at the break.

But, 53% effort from the floor in the second half powered Marshall to an 80-64 win.

Jarrod West snatched up his 209th steal of his career, making him the program leader in takeaways. He also threw in 19 points and 9 assists. Taevion Kinsey poured in 31 points to lead all scorers.

Marshall will play next on Wednesday, December 9 at The College of Charleston.