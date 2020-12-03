No. 4 Clemson looks for clincher at struggling Virginia Tech

Clemson is one victory away from a sixth consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and the No. 4 Tigers would seem to be facing Virginia Tech at the right time. The Hokies have lost three straight as their running game, once among the best in the country, has struggled in recent weeks. The Tigers will earn a spot in the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame if they win. They are expecting the Hokies, coming off a bye, to be humming again on offense.