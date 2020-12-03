No. 8 BYU to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina; replaces Liberty

No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers’ original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues. The unbeaten Cougars have been looking to add another game to improve their case for a major bowl bid. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Chanticleers have ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Conway, South Carolina. Talks discussions between BYU and Coastal began earlier in the week when it became apparent Liberty might not be able to play because of COVID-19 cases on the team.