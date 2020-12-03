Police: Body of missing 17-year-old girl found, 2 charged

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Police say the body of a missing West Virginia teen was found and two people have been charged in connection with the death. West Virginia State Police Sgt. Jim Mitchell told news outlets that authorities found the body of 17-year-old Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell of Oak Hill on Tuesday and on Wednesday arrested the last people she was seen with. Police said 19-year-old Jalesea Dashea Bass was charged with second-degree murder and 26-year-old Steven Marvin Lawson was charged with accessory to murder. Police say Lawson was Mitchell’s boyfriend. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bass and Lawson have attorneys.