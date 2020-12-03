Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple was arrested at a Hawaii airport for traveling on a flight from California despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19. The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson boarded a flight to Lihue with a 4-year-old child after San Francisco International Airport officials told them to isolate themselves and avoid the flight Sunday. The Kauai residents were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 detection tests and both tested positive for the virus. Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.