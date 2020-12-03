Psaki, next White House press secretary, a veteran messenger

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, wants to restore the prestige — and credibility — of the position. President Donald Trump has had four press secretaries but often prefers to engage directly with the electorate, tweeting at all hours or holding his own press briefings. Both Trump and his press secretaries clashed frequently with White House reporters while routinely offering incomplete, misleading or false information and spreading conspiracy theories. Biden has promised to restore daily press briefings, and Psaki says she views the core of her new job as rebuilding trust in government, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.