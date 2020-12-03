Rain to return Friday, colder air then pushes in for the weekend

High pressure will be sliding further east and losing its grip on our weather pattern overnight. We should stay dry this evening, but cloud cover will build in low pressure begins to trek our way from the west. Lows tonight will fall into the 30s and 40s for most.

We look to wake up to mainly quiet conditions early Friday, but rain showers will gradually develop into the late morning, becoming widespread and occasionally heavy through the afternoon and evening hours.

While widespread flooding or severe weather is not expected, localized flooding in poor drainage areas can't be completely ruled out, and we'll get a bit breezy as this system passes through as well. Rain totals look to be around an inch or a little less for most spots Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Highs Friday should top off in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday night, rain will gradually taper after midnight, mixing with a few snowflakes into early Saturday morning (mainly across the highest elevations).

While little to no accumulation is expected this time around, slick spots will be possible in some areas, and Saturday is looking quite cold with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday night, we'll dry out and lows will fall into the 20s.

Sunday should bring tranquil weather, but another front could bring a few more light snow showers late Sunday night-early Monday of next week. Otherwise, just prepare for chilly temps! Highs look to be in the 30s into early next week.