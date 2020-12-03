States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100

(AP) - States are drafting plans for who gets the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available this month, as the nation's death toll from the pandemic surpassed 3,100 in a single day for the first time.

Governors and other state officials are weighing both health and economic concerns in deciding the order in which the shots will be given because initial supplies will be limited.

States face a Friday deadline to submit requests for doses of the Pfizer vaccine and specify where they should be shipped.

Many appear to be heeding nonbinding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to put nursing home residents and health care workers first. But some governors and lawmakers want to give priority to teachers and other workers, too.

By SAM METZ and RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press