Tips for protecting plants during the winter months

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - With winter right around the corner, it could be nearly impossible to keep plants alive.

The owner of a plant nursery in Beckley said there are steps people can take to protect their outside plants, such as adding mulch and covering them with a sheet or pillowcase instead of plastic.

William Stoots, the owner of Stoots Nursery and Produce, said plants inside the home also need to be protected from the cold; and, there are steps that can be taken to ensure that happens.

"If you've got them in the window, don't let them touch the glass because they'll freeze," said Stoots. "What I suggest is get a small plant stand and set your plants together. Don't let the leaves touch one another."

He also suggests watering house plants once a week and keeping them away from any heating or air vent.