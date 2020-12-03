Virginia brings momentum into matchup with solid BC team

Virginia brings plenty of momentum into its matchup with Boston College, which may be playing its last game of the season. But the Eagles have hardly been pushovers under first-year coach Jeff Hafley. The Cavaliers have rallied behind the return of quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who missed two games and part of a third with a concussion earlier in the season. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns with two interceptions in the last four games while adding a running threat to the mix. Boston College’s four losses have all come against teams that were ranked at the time, and the Eagles were competitive against both Clemson and Notre Dame.