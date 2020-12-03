Woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run accident

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - A War, West Virginia woman is in custody Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Thanksgiving in the Three Forks area of McDowell County.

Chief Dept. James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Angel Alberta Estep, 37, is in custody.

She has been arrested and is facing several charges including negligent homicide, crash involving death, duty to render aid, notification of crash and failure to maintain control.

She was arraigned and her bond was set at $100,000. She is at the McDowell County holding unit, waiting to be transferred to Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County.

This is a developing story. Stay with WVVA for updates.