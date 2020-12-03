WVa Humanities Council offering grants in several categories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering several different types of grants next year and is accepting applications. The grant categories are major grants, awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000; fellowships of $3,000, awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less. The council says the application deadline is Feb. 1. More information is available online or by contacting the council.