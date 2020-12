MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Under the bright lights of the new LED video board and in front of no home fans, the Mountaineers defeated North Alabama 80-51 on Thursday night.

Senior Kysre Gondrezick scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Esmery Martinez that stole the show. The sophomore finished with 17 points and 22 rebounds.

Mike Carey and crew return to the WVU Coliseum on Sunday to face Tennessee at 2 p.m.