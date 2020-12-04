2-year-old girl dies in house fire, man injured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old West Virginia girl has died in a house fire in Monongalia County. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said three others escaped from Thursday’s blaze, including a man who was taken to a burn center. Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Wilson told The Dominion Post that flames were coming out of the house when firefighters arrived and they couldn’t immediately get inside. He said crews found the girl’s body after fighting back the blaze. The fire marshal said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the investigation continues.