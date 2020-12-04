BC sinks Lady Eagles behind big performance from Crockett

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Rams earned a third conference victory of the season on Friday night, 69-65.

Visiting Reinhardt trailed at the half, but dug themselves out of the hole by knocking down some shots. The Lady Eagles hit 10-of-22 three-point field goals on the night.

But, it was the distance and free throw shooting of senior forward Tianna Crockett that helped Bluefield College to victory.

The senior hit all five of her three-point attempts and sunk 9-of-12 from the foul line for a total of 24 points. Nialla Curtis also had a big night with 8 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Rams have more than a full week to prepare for Point University on Saturday, December 12.