Bill to criminalize doping schemes signed into law

A bill that will criminalize international doping conspiracies became law with President Donald Trump’s signature, closing out a two-year legislative process during which the only true opposition came from outside the United States. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act became law after passing both houses of Congress on voice votes, and despite lobbying efforts from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which says it will “disrupt the global legal anti-doping framework.” The bill is designed to allow U.S. prosecutors to go after doping schemes at international events in which Americans are involved as athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.