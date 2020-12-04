California ties new COVID-19 rules to hospital capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on the brink of a new stay-at-home order that would close businesses and curb travel in regions that could see hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced new rules that take effect Saturday. Restrictions apply to a region when ICU capacity drops below 15%. Newsom says four regions — all but the San Francisco Bay area — could meet that threshold in a day or two. The order would close hair and nail salons, curb in-person restaurant dining and reduce retail store capacity in the midst of the busy holiday shopping season.