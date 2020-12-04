Christmas is virtual this year in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE (WVVA)- Considering the COVID-10 pandemic, a non-profit group wants to provide a safe alternative to Christmas festivities that usually take place in Mount Hope.

Those in-person traditions do not meet pandemic protocols.

Harmony of Hope founder Carrie Kidd is encouraging residents from across West Virginia to submit a video of yourself getting into the holiday spirit.

Those videos will then be featured on the non profit's online platforms.

If you would like to submit a holiday message all you have to do is click here.

The deadline for the submission is December 14th and for those submissions will be added to the Harmony for Hope website on December 20th at 8:30 p.m.