Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims

It took just a day for a cellphone video of a man hauling a large box into a Detroit election office to be viewed more than a million times. The images were spread across social media as proof of voter fraud, even though it was debunked by news organizations and public officials. That single video serves as a powerful emblem of the trafficking in false information that has plagued the presidential election won by Joe Biden. In other videos, photos and social media posts, President Donald Trump and his supporters have raised doubts about the outcome based on problems that did not occur.