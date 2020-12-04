Dutch populist Baudet wins vote to remain party leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Members of a Dutch right-wing populist party have voted overwhelmingly in support of its leader, who stood down last month and then returned amid criticism of the way he handled accusations of extreme views among some members of the party’s youth wing. In a referendum result announced Friday, more than 76% of members of Forum For Democracy voted for Thierry Baudet to remain as party leader. Baudet’s victory came less than four months before a general election in the Netherlands. The result secured Baudet at the helm of the nationalist party that advocates referendums on the Netherlands quitting the European Union and the euro single currency, and a tougher immigration policy.