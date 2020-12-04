Ex-CEO pleads guilty to $18 million stock fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The former CEO of a northern Virginia tech startup has pleaded guilty to duping investors out of more than $18 million by lying about the company’s financial performance. Forty-one-year-old Daniel Boice of Alexandria pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stock fraud and wire fraud. He raised more than $18 million from roughly 90 different investors for a company called Trustify that connected consumers to private investigators. But Boice admitted he used at least $3.7 million of the money for personal expenses, including private jet travel and furnishing a seaside vacation home. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint against Boice and his wife at the time, Jennifer Mellon.