Hauser lifts No. 15 Virginia past Kent State in OT, 71-64

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and No. 15 Virginia beat Kent State 71-64. The Cavaliers avoided a second upset by an unranked, nonconference foe after their earlier loss to San Francisco. Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia. Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State. Pippen’s third try from 3-point range swished through the net at the buzzer to force overtime.